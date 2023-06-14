Jackery Partners with WWF on Black-Footed Ferret Restoration Program

FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization. This new collaboration will support WWF's efforts to protect the black-footed ferret, one of North America's most endangered mammals, by providing a clean and quiet power solution in the field.

Photo credit: Clay Bolt/WWF-US

"The partnership with WWF, presents an opportunity for us to further advance Jackery's commitment to protect and restore the Earth's biodiversity," said one of top executives of Jackery. "By providing reliable and portable power solutions, we are proud to support researchers and conservationists with power solutions that enhance their ability to detect, track, and conserve black-footed ferrets. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in boosting the population of the species and pave the way for building a sustainable and biodiverse future for generations to come."

There are an estimated 390 black-footed ferrets in the wild today, which is far below the 3,000 required for their recovery. To develop effective conservation strategies, annual assessments measure the size and protect the health of existing ferret populations while monitoring their movements and the spread of non-native disease. The partnership aims to provide researchers and conservationist teams with reliable, ecologically friendly power stations and solar panels that will support WWF's efforts detect, track and protect the animals in their natural habitats.

Jackery has been spearheading a series of initiatives to safeguard the natural environment and preserve biodiversity. It partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant 10,000 trees in the US. Additionally, it made donations in Germany to permanently protect 10 square kilometers of forest. It also participated in a tree planting project in Japan to support environmental protection.

As a global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, Jackery has been committed to providing green energy products and services for leading a sustainable lifestyle and helping communities affected by crisis and disaster. The latest addition to the brand's lineup, the Solar Generator 2000 Plus, is the brand's new eco-friendly energy solution as well as reliable backup power during outages or other emergencies, adhering to its commitment to making the world a better place.

