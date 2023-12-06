Jackery offers sustainable energy solutions for an eco-friendly Christmas

Christmas comes early with Festive deals of up to 50%

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm mulled drinks, spiced biscuits and a glowing Christmas tree are just some of the festive treats enjoyed throughout December. For many Christmas lovers, the more fairy lights and sparkling decorations, the better, but this requires additional electricity which has a negative impact on household utility bills.

Jackery Xmas 2023

With Jackery's portable solar generators, festive fairy lights and decorations can be powered with emission-free energy, so that Christmas can shine in a sustainable light. The Jackery SolarSaga solar panel charges the Jackery Explorer Power station with solar energy during the day, supplying fairy lights with power to shine and sparkle without damaging CO2 footprints.

Christmas Comes Early!

Christmas comes early for Jackery enthusiasts as festive deals of up to 50% are announced and run until end of December via the Jackery's Amazon shop . For example, the Explorer 240 has 40% off at just £155.99 from RRP £259.99 until 31 December. Jackery Explorer 500 has 46% off, at just £299 from RRP £556.99 and Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panel has the biggest deal at 50% off at just £314 from RRP £629 until 22 December.

The Explorer 1500 Pro with a two-hour fast charging option is available from Jackery official online shop at a 33% discount until 17 December for £999. The Explorer 2000 Pro with one 200w SolarSaga panels is also available via Jackery online shop with a 32% discount for £1,769 instead of £2,599. With 2160 Wh capacity at 2200 watts continuous power, fast charging function and five-year warranty, this power station is the perfect companion for Christmas and also an energy essential for important electronic devices in the home in the event of a power failure.

The portable power solutions harness new energy from the sun via the mobile SolarSaga solar panels with a choice of 80, 100 or 200 watts. Thanks to IBC solar cells with industry-leading efficiency of 25 per cent, the solar panels, some of which are foldable, generate up to 50 per cent more power than conventional solar panels, even in poor light conditions in winter. In addition, an integrated MPPT solar controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking) increases the solar yield.

Jackery strives to offer sustainable energy solutions for all to power up the UK's Christmas decorations and encourage everyone to enjoy the festive glow of lights this year.

