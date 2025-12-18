New Form Factor, Direct DC Output, Trusted Performance: The Versatile Jackery Explorer 300D Bridges the Gap Between Power Bank and Power Station

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in portable energy solutions, expands its product portfolio with the introduction of the Explorer 300D — an ultra-compact, high-efficiency power station designed in a sleek, speaker-like form factor. Combining a reduced footprint, superior energy efficiency, and pure DC output, the Explorer 300D delivers reliable everyday power for mobile workspaces, outdoor activities, and camping trips. Its durable LiFePO₄ battery is built into a new vertical design, while the carrying strap doubles as a robust 140W high-speed charging cable for maximum convenience.

Direct DC Output for High Efficiency and Stable Performance

With 288 Wh (90,000 mAh) of capacity, three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a 12-volt car socket, the Explorer 300D delivers up to 300 watts of reliable DC power. Unlike traditional power stations that rely on an AC inverter, this compact model operates entirely on direct current, eliminating conversion losses and significantly improving efficiency while reducing overall weight. The Explorer 300D supports a wide range of modern devices that inherently run on DC power—such as smartphones, tablets, mobile routers, cameras, and laptops. Thanks to its fanless, fully silent design, the unit delivers stable and quiet operation in every environment.

Compact Design and Thoughtful Portability

Weighing just 2.5 kg and significantly smaller than most power stations of comparable capacity, the new Jackery model is designed for maximum mobility. At 120.24 × 118.6 × 183 mm (L × W × H), it is exceptionally compact. A standout detail is the included 140-watt USB-C charging cable, which doubles as a sturdy carrying handle capable of supporting loads of up to 10 kg. For added convenience, an optional shoulder strap and compact protective case make transport even easier.

Flexible Charging Options and Long-Lasting LFP Technology

The Explorer 300D can be recharged via USB-C, Jackery SolarSaga solar panels, or a 12-volt car adapter, offering versatile options for every situation. Its automotive-grade LiFePO₄ battery is engineered for exceptional longevity, retaining up to 70% of its original capacity even after approximately 4,000 charging cycles — providing a reliable energy reserve for up to ten years of regular use. Jackery's ZeroDrain technology ensures that the battery remains nearly fully charged during extended storage, maintaining over 99% of its capacity* after one year at full charge.

Built to perform across a wide temperature range from –15°C to 45°C, the Explorer 300D delivers dependable power in both winter and summer conditions. An intelligent Battery Management System with more than ten protective mechanisms—including safeguards against overcharging, deep discharge, short circuits, and overvoltage—ensures the safety of both the unit and connected devices. Additionally, a built-in LED light offers gentle illumination for everyday use and a flashing mode for emergencies.

Availability & Pricing

The versatile new Jackery Explorer 300D will be available starting December 23, 2025, with an early bird price of £169, followed by a recommended retail price of £219, both online and in retail stores. The product comes with a three-year warranty, extendable to five years upon registration.

*Tested under laboratory conditions at room temperature (25 ± 3°C) and 100% charge.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847802/jackery_explorer_300d.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618761/5686823/Jackery_Logo.jpg