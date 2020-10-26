J.F. Lehman & Company Welcomes Newest Team Members

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jason S. Reaves, Vice President – Portfolio Operations, and two Associates, William P. Brown and Bridget A. Harding.

"We are excited to have Jason, Will and Bridget join the JFLCO team as we begin to deploy our newest buyout fund," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "The continued augmentation of our organization is expected to contribute meaningfully to our growing portfolio and opportunity pipeline."

Mr. Reaves further expands the firm's Portfolio Operations group, which partners with executive teams across the JFLCO portfolio to drive growth and value creation, in addition to assisting with operational and strategic due diligence for acquisitions. He joins from Platinum Equity, where he served as Vice President of Transformation. Previously, Mr. Reaves was a Senior Vice President at AlixPartners and began his career as an industrial engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft. Mr. Reaves earned a B.S. in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Brown and Ms. Harding both joined the firm after completing their investment banking analyst programs. Mr. Brown, a magna cum laude graduate of The University of Georgia, joined from Citigroup's Global Asset Managers Group. Ms. Harding, a summa cum laude graduate from Lehigh University, joined from Goldman Sachs' Global Industrials Group.

JFLCO is currently deploying its fifth flagship buyout fund, which recently held a final closing on $1.35 billion in commitments. Earlier this year, affiliates of the new fund acquired Integrated Global Services, a leading global provider of highly engineered, proprietary surface protection solutions and technologies, and Global Marine Group, a leading provider of subsea cable maintenance and installation services to the telecommunications, offshore wind and utility markets worldwide.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

