J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Acquisition of Wellman Dynamics

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate of JFL Equity Investor VI, L.P. has acquired a majority shareholding in Wellman Dynamics ("Wellman" or the "Company"). JFLCO will partner with Wellman's current owner, TRM Equity ("TRM"), who will retain a meaningful minority ownership position in the Company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Creston, IA, Wellman is a leading provider of large-scale, high complexity magnesium and aluminum sand castings for aerospace and defense applications with capabilities to produce parts up to 4,000 lbs. with over 100 cores. The Company's castings support critical rotary wing, fixed-wing, aeroengine, and other aerospace and defense programs for blue-chip OEM customers requiring high performance and reliability.

"Since its founding more than a century ago, Wellman has established itself as a critical supplier to many of the most prolific aerospace and defense programs due to its differentiated engineering and production expertise. We are excited to partner with TRM and Wellman's leadership team to build upon the Company's strong foundation as a leading provider of highly complex magnesium and aluminum sand castings," said Alex Harman, Managing Partner at JFLCO.

Ben Hatcher, Managing Director at JFLCO added, "Wellman is a scarce asset within the global aerospace and defense supply chain given its unique expertise in magnesium and aluminum alloys. We look forward to applying our operational and sector-specific commercial expertise to best support the Company's existing customers, expand its manufacturing capacity, and pursue new growth programs."

Ralph Clendenin, Chief Operating Officer of Wellman, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with JFLCO as we enter the next chapter of Wellman's growth. JFLCO's deep sector knowledge and operational expertise makes them an ideal partner for our business. This partnership will empower our highly-skilled employees to build on Wellman's strong foundation and continue delivering mission-critical solutions to our customers."

Financing for the transaction was arranged by Netrex Capital Markets and provided by a lender group led by Eldridge Capital Management and co-led by Guggenheim Investments and PGIM.

Blank Rome and Jones Day provided legal counsel to JFLCO. Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor to Wellman, and Miller Johnson Snell & Cummiskey provided legal counsel to Wellman and TRM Equity.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $8 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

www.jflco.com

