J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Investment in Trillium Engineering, LLC

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has made a substantial investment in Trillium Engineering, LLC ("Trillium" or the "Company").

JFLCO is partnering with Trillium's founders and employees, who will remain material shareholders in the business and continue to lead Trillium as the Company pursues its next phase of its growth.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, Trillium is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered camera gimbals for unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") performing mission-critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Serving as the mission-enabling "eyes" of UAS, the Company's products provide best-in-class stability and imagery for real-time geospatial and geolocation applications in the visible and infrared spectrums. Trillium serves a diversified array of domestic and international defense and government UAS OEMs, integrators and end-users.

"We believe Trillium is rapidly establishing itself as the leading provider of camera gimbal technology in the growing UAS marketplace. The disciplined leadership by the Company's founders has fostered both an environment of technical and commercial excellence and the commitment of talented employees who have established a culture of innovation and premium levels of customer service. We are excited to partner with Rob Gilchrist, Jeff Fisher, Gail Dagan and the rest of Trillium's talented team." said Steve Brooks, Partner with JFLCO. Mike Friedman, a Managing Director with JFLCO added, "We believe Trillium's market-leading product portfolio, blue-chip customer base and established content on leading UAS platforms leaves the business well positioned to benefit from the significant expansion anticipated in the unmanned market. We are thrilled to support the Company on its continued path to growth."

Rob Gilchrist, President of Trillium, commented, "J.F. Lehman & Company represents strong alignment with our goal to partner with a firm possessing the experience and track record to support our continued technical and commercial evolution. We look forward to leveraging the firm's unique sector expertise as we continue to provide our customers with innovative solutions that meet and exceed their ever-evolving mission requirements."

Jones Day served as lead legal counsel for JFLCO. Baker Hostetler provided government contracts, defense security and international trade advice to JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Trillium and its members in connection with the transaction. Sheppard Mullin provided legal counsel to Trillium and its members.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.jflpartners.com



SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company