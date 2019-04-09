IVF Market Size Worth $36.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 10.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2026, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of infertility owing to lifestyle changes, government initiatives to provide better reimbursement policies, and the continuous efforts by the industry contributors. Expansion of fertility procedures for treating male infertility such as ICSI, is projected to positively influence the growth in near future.

Key suggestions from the report:

Culture media led the overall market in terms of revenue in 2018. With the increasing government funding and industrial support for employees for egg/sperm freezing, the demand for cryopreservation and the required media for it, is expected to witness growth

Increasing number of egg/sperm donor banks is expected to drive the demand for sperm, egg, and embryo processing media during the forecast period

Fresh non-donor segment led the market in 2018. According to the 2003 - 2012 trends by the CDC, the number of fresh non-donors banking the eggs/embryos has drastically increased in U.S

Europe led the in-vitro fertilization procedure and instrument market in 2018. High quality of treatment at economical prices and the adherence to medical standards have contributed to its market leadership

North America also accounted for a significant market share in 2018. The standardization of procedures through automation, regulatory reforms, government funding for egg/sperm storage, and industry players introducing more IVF treatments are some contributing factors for the regional growth

The demand for IVF treatment is expected to boom in APAC owing to fertility tourism and increasing penetration and awareness regarding the treatment in the developing economies

Some key players in the In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) market include EMD Serono Inc.; Boston IVF; OvaScience; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Vitrolife AB; Irvine Scientific; CooperSurgical, Inc.; Cook Medical Inc.; Genea Biomedx; and Progyny Inc.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Instrument (Disposable Devices, Culture Media, Capital Equipment), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Moreover, availability of genomic testing with the ability to prevent the transfer of genetic disease during IVF procedure is expected to drive the market. Increasing number of IVF treatments has encouraged more insurance providers to cover these procedures. This has ultimately led to competitive pricing and has moderated the treatment costs, driving the market with more treatment standardization and automation.

The behavioral shift in the society is the major factor contributing to the decreased Total Fertility Rate (TFR). This shift reflects on increasing number of working women, advanced maternal age, a shift from rural to urban societies, lower marriage rates, and delaying marriages. Such factors are projected to drive the in-vitro fertilization market during the forecast period.

Obesity is another factor leading to an increase in infertility. The fat deposited on women's abdomen prevents follicular stimulation and produces male hormones. In case of males, rising fat deposits decrease testosterone levels and can result in lowered sperm production. Doctors recommend weight loss in men prior to fertility treatments along with proper maintenance of Body Mass Index (BMI). The U.S. Endocrine Society has established the use of Letrozole to increase the testosterone levels in obese patients.

The presence of favorable reimbursement framework, such as implementation of USD 50 million 5-year plans by the U.S Department of Defense for sperm/egg freezing coverage, is expected to drive the regional growth over the next six years. Increasing number of clinics undertaking newer techniques to offer better fertility success rates is also expected to boost the regional demand.

In Europe, the NHS covers three IVF cycles and provides coverage for gametes freezing. Moreover, the region is an attraction for international clients as countries, as countries such as Spain, have the highest number of egg donors. The clinics also provide sex identification and other IVF treatments, which are not offered in North America.

The Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) consists of a task force of clinicians and scientists involved in monitoring and managing fertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Such initiatives promote awareness levels among consumers thereby, driving the growth of the IVF market.

Industry contributors are introducing advanced automation to shift the IVF treatment from invasive to minimally invasive or non-invasive procedure. The industry players are also working on technologies, which can enable older women to have enhanced fertility rates. In August 2015, OvaScience announced the results of its first published analysis comparing AUGMENT fertility treatment with a standard IVF. The results showed a significantly higher rate of selection and transfer of embryos as compared to the standard treatment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market by type, instrument, end use, and region:

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- Disposable Devices

- Culture Media

- Capital Equipment

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026))

- Fresh Non-donor

- Frozen Non-donor

- Fresh Donor

- Frozen Donor

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- Hospitals & others

- Fertility Clinics

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Netherlands

- Switzerland

- Belgium

- Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- MEA

- South Africa

