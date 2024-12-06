IVD Reagents Market to Hit USD 87.41 Million by 2029 with 7.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131261429

Browse in-depth TOC on "IVD Reagents Market"

536 - Tables

59 - Figures

423 - Pages

The IVD reagents market is divided into antibodies, antigen, purified proteins, and peptides, oligonucleotides, nucleic acid probes and other IVD reagents based on type. In the year 2023, the IVD reagents market was dominated by the antibodies. The large share of the antibodies is attributed to its wide range of applications in diagnostics specifically in immunoassays.

The IVD reagents market is divided into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, chromatography & mass spectrometry, immunohistochemistry based on technology. In the year 2023, the IVD reagents market was dominated by the immunoassays. The large share of the immunoassay technology is attributed to high levels of sensitivity and specificity.

The IVD reagents market is divided into infectious diseases, oncological applications, endocrinological applications, cardiological applications, blood screening, genetic testing, autoimmune diseases, allergy diagnostics, drug monitoring & testing, and other applications segments based on application. In 2023, the IVD reagents market was dominated by the infectious diseases. The large share of the male patient's segment is attributed to the growing adoption of point-of-care testing, and high global burden of diseases such as respiratory infections.

The global IVD reagents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America accounted for the largest share of the IVD reagents market in 2023, which is followed by, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. The large share of North America can be attributed the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, and the presence of some of the leading clinical laboratories.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131261429

The IVD reagents market is fragmented, with top companies holding significant market shares. The top three players in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany). Players in this market are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as expansions, and acquisitions to increase their IVD reagents portfolio, cater to customer needs, increase their profitability and expand their presence in the global IVD reagents market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is leading with the highest market share in the IVD reagents market. It has a strong portfolio of IVD reagents products. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd offers a strong product portfolio featuring FDA- and CE-marked approved reagents, which played a key role in sustaining its competitive market presence. The Diagnostics Division observed a 7% jump in base business sales revenue which is majorly due to growth in immunodiagnostic products focused on cardiac testing and diagnostic solutions.

Abbott (US):

Abbott is the second largest player in our market. The company has a very strong innovation and product development portfolio. It has 21 manufacturing site dedicated towards diagnostic products. The company derives significant revenues from North America, specifically the US. To further expand the market presence and maintain its position in the market, Abbott focuses on organic & inorganic strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2023 Abbott (US) has collaborated with The America Diabetes Association (US) for technology innovation focused on diabetes diagnosis.

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation is the third largest player in the IVD reagents market. The company has wide geographical presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Danaher Corporation also aims to expand its sales force in North America region and focuses on international expansions. In March 2023, Danaher Corporation launched its first 77,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility in India.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Medical Device Engineering Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

IVD Contract Manufacturing Market

IVD Quality Control Market

Get access to the latest updates on IVD Reagents Companies and IVD Reagents Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg