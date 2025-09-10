itel Launches Durable Curved Display Smartphone Super 26 Ultra: A Breakthrough of A Unbeatable Performance and accessible AI for Masses

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a global Tech Empowerment brand ranked No.1 Smartphone Brand in 75USD price segment, launched its new model Super 26 Ultra, designed for style, strength, and intelligence. It delivers a premium 144Hz curved AMOLED display, high-quality durability, and smart AI interaction, all at a price point that makes these strong features accessible to millions.

A Tech Empowerment Brand, itel Always Consider Consumers First

itel Super 26 Ultra Curved Screen Durable Smartphone

By leveraging an integrated global supply chain and lean operations running for over 15 years, itel continues to deliver smart life products with exceptional value, lowering smart technology barriers for consumers in emerging markets. The launch of Super 26 Ultra marks a milestone in itel's brand upgrade this year, bringing AI experience into the hands of the masses and ensuring that T3-5 Tiers of users can access intelligent mobile experience with the same ease and enjoyment as those in developed markets.

Meet itel Super 26 Ultra — Durable Curved Display with Unbeatable Performance

The itel Super 26 Ultra delivers a powerful and immersive visual experience, featuring a stunning 6.78" 3D Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, come together defined as a combination rarely found in this price segment.

Built to endure daily challenges, the phone incorporates Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, a robust TitanShield Architecture body, and an AI-powered rain-proof touchscreen that prevents false touches in wet conditions. With IP65 splash resistance, along with enhanced drop and scratch protection, itel Super 26 Ultra is designed for ultra-durable, worry-free everyday use.

Powered by Unisoc T7300 6nm processor, itel Super 26 Ultra achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 510,000 making it one of the highest-performing chipsets in 4G segment. This exceptional processing power ensures reliable and consistent performance, supporting 6 years of stable operation and offering users a fully enhanced multimedia entertainment. Despite packing a massive 6000mAh battery for all-day power, it maintains an ultra-slim 6.8mm sleek profile. Also, it supports smart convenience features like NFC one-touch sharing, 1.2 KM Ultra-link free connection and infrared remote control make network transfer effortless.

Another highlighting point that truly elevates itel Super 26U is its smart AI integration. Intelligent tools enhance creativity and productivity, from its powerful image editor automatically organizing photo gallery and beautifying portraits to generating cinematic vlogs in seconds. More than that, its AI Camera Eraser feature can help users remove unwanted objects instantly, while Circle to Search allows users to highlight anything on-screen for immediate answers. With itel AI assistant Sola, you gain a smart daily companion to streamline your entertainment.

With its blend of sleek design, exceptional rugged build quality, stable performance, along with practical AI, itel Super 26 Ultra truly refine the value in budget-friendly smartphone, poised to become the new benchmark for what consumers can expect from an accessible smartphone, effectively bringing a smooth experience to the masses.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. Adopting "Enjoy better life" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

