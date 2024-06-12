IT Infrastructure Firm Catering to Prominent U.S. Blue Chip Companies Selects ServiceNow-Centric CCaaS Solution to Revolutionize CX and EX

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, including hybrid IT, colocation, cloud, and connectivity services.

Supporting thousands of U.S. blue chip customers, the decision to replace its existing cloud contact center solution came in response to the organization's desire to better complement its use of ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) and Customer Service Management (CSM) products to optimize processes, simplify the agent workspace, reduce customer churn, and improve operational insights. The deployment is expected to deliver immediate annual operational cost savings of $500K while eliminating over 1,100 man-hours in manual tasks.

"Enterprises are eager to adopt solutions designed to enhance the platforms they already leverage without introducing duplicative features or yet another system to integrate and manage," explains Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Alliances at 3CLogic. "Our ongoing strategic partnership and collaboration with ServiceNow is allowing enterprise organizations to rethink customer and employee engagements, from the back-office to the front-office, without the need for complex customizations or perpetual maintenance expenses. It truly is a case of better together."

With out-of-the-box capabilities purpose-built for ServiceNow, the deployment will enable a number of benefits, including but not limited to:

Streamlined IT and customer engagements with native CTI and SMS solutions integrated with ServiceNow's Configurable Agent Workspace to eliminate agent "swivel-chairing" and reduce average handle times (AHT)





with native CTI and SMS solutions integrated with ServiceNow's Configurable Agent Workspace to eliminate agent "swivel-chairing" and reduce average handle times (AHT) Improved call deflection with ServiceNow-integrated Conversational AI and intelligent IVR to enable voice self-service and personalized live agent routing





with ServiceNow-integrated Conversational AI and intelligent IVR to enable voice self-service and personalized live agent routing Increased agent productivity with AI-powered Agent Performance and Coaching to deliver personalized and automated feedback and training recommendations at scale





with AI-powered Agent Performance and Coaching to deliver personalized and automated feedback and training recommendations at scale Reduction in customer churn leveraging ServiceNow-integrated call transcriptions and AI-powered sentiment analytics to automate quality assurance processes and quickly surface key insights





leveraging ServiceNow-integrated call transcriptions and AI-powered sentiment analytics to automate quality assurance processes and quickly surface key insights Improved supervisor efficiency and omnichannel reporting by leveraging ServiceNow's Performance Analytics and dashboards to deliver a consolidated view of every engagement across IT and customer support

Leveraged across five continents, 3CLogic's ServiceNow-native offerings are driving value across industries, including travel , insurance , healthcare , and manufacturing . The organization's solutions are globally available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management , Customer Workflows , HR Service Delivery , and Source-to-Pay. The company will showcase its latest industry-agnostic offerings during the upcoming ServiceNow Summits in Atlanta on August 23, 2024, and Chicago on October 10, 2024.

For more information, please contact info@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

