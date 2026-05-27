Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter 2026
News provided byIsrael Corporation Ltd.
27 May, 2026, 16:19 GMT
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2026.
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Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2026:
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$m
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Q1/26
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Q1/25
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ILCO share in ICL profit
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56
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40
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ILCO share in Prodalim net profit (loss)
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-
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-
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Amortization of excess purchase cost
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(2)
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(2)
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Financing, G&A expenses and other(expenses)
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7
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(5)
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Tax income (expense) of ILCO headquarters
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2
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2
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Net profit to company's shareholders
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63
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35
Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]
As of March 31, 2026, total financial liabilities were $683 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $748 million.
Net cash1 as of March 31, 2026, totaled $100 million. Net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $35 million. As of December 31, 2025, the net cash was $73 million.
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ILCO Total Assets, Net
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$m
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31/03/2026
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Assets
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ICL (~567m shares, market value)
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2,900
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Prodalim Investments (~72m shares, market value)
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157
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AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value)
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72
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Other (market value)[2]
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16
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Total Assets
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3,145
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ILCO's Net Cash
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100
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Total Assets, net
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3,245
Recent News
On February 24, 2026, Prodalim completed its IPO in the TASE, raising approximately NIS 370 million at a valuation of approximately NIS 2.1 billion. Following the IPO, the Company's holdings in Prodalim were diluted from approximately 27.5% to approximately 23.26% on a fully diluted basis. As a result of Prodalim's Offering, the Company recorded a capital gain in the amount of approximately $11 million.
On March 25, 2026, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the amount of approx. $13m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The dividend was paid on April 27, 2026.
Following a decision of its Board of Directors, ILCO is transitioning to reporting in the English language only. Accordingly, commencing from 2025 Annual reports, the Company's periodic and immediate reports will be published in the English language only.
About ILCO
For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.
Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.
Investor Relations Contacts
Idan Hizki
Vice President, Business Development
Tel: +972 3 684 4500
idanh@israelcorp.com
[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.
[2] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).
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