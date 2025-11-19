Israel Corp. Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel , Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its third quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2025.

Selected Financial Figures for the Third Quarter 2025:

$m Q 3 /2 5 Q 3 / 24 ILCO share in ICL profit 51 50 ILCO share in Prodalim profit 1 - Amortization of excess cost in held companies (3) (1) Financing, G&A and other at ILCO headquarter level (3) (1) Net profit to company's shareholders 46 49







Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of September 30, 2025, total financial liabilities were $660 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $695 million of which $8 million are pledged deposits.

Net cash[1] as of September 30, 2025, totaled $45 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $10 million. As of June 30, 2025, the net cash was $26 million.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m 30/09/2025 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 3,550 Prodalim (cost) 118 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 62 Other (market value)[2] 19 Total Assets 3,749 ILCO's Net Cash 45 Total Assets, net 3,794

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).