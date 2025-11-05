iScooter Launches Black Friday Offers to Inspire Greener, Easier Family Mobility This Holiday Season

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, iScooter, a leading innovator in personal transportation solutions, is turning the spirit of Black Friday into more than just a shopping event. This year, the brand invites families to embrace a smarter, more sustainable way of living with a range of eco-friendly mobility products. From November 1 to December 1, iScooter's Black Friday campaign offers a timely opportunity for individuals and families to plan for a lighter, greener lifestyle, whether for city commuting, outdoor exploration, or joyful rides with children.

Black Friday Deals Are Almost Here

More than just discounts, the campaign promotes thoughtful, practical choices for everyday mobility. With offers like Bundle & Save, Double Points Rewards, and Student Savings, iScooter makes sustainable travel more attainable, helping families give meaningful gifts while investing in long-term convenience, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

iScooter's lineup covers diverse needs across all ages and lifestyles. For daily commuters, the i9 Electric Scooter remains one of the brand's most popular choices. Its foldable frame, smooth acceleration, and puncture-proof tires provide a comfortable and reliable solution for short urban trips, while its compact design makes storage effortless—an ideal option for busy city life. This season, it is available at a special price of £198 (originally £388.99).

For outdoor enthusiasts and families seeking adventure, the iX7 Pro 2000W Off-Road Electric Scooter delivers power and performance on any terrain. Equipped with dual motors and 10-inch tubeless tires, it handles steep inclines and rugged paths with ease, making it the perfect companion for winter mountain rides or family camping trips. It now retails for £669 (originally £899.99).

Younger riders are not left behind. The iK1S/iK3 Kids Electric Scooter brings color, safety, and fun to every outing. Designed with bright LED wheels, a sturdy frame, and a rear foot brake for extra security, it turns every ride into an adventure. Offered at £88.99 (down from £179.99), it makes for a thoughtful gift that combines joy, mobility, and family togetherness during the holidays.

With its Black Friday campaign, iScooter continues to promote sustainable mobility as part of modern family living. The full lineup and promotional details are available now on the official Black Friday event page, inviting everyone to move into the holiday season with convenience, creativity, and care for the planet.

