Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 9.3% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Estimates DelveInsight

The dynamics of the irritable bowel syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the emerging pipeline raising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending worldwide. The drug candidates by key players, such as 4D Pharma, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and others under late- and mid-phase clinical development have the potential to create a significant positive shift in irritable bowel syndrome market size.

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, irritable bowel syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the irritable bowel syndrome market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent irritable bowel syndrome cases in the 7MM were approximately 31.4 million in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading irritable bowel syndrome companies such as Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, and others are developing novel irritable bowel syndrome drugs that can be available in the irritable bowel syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel irritable bowel syndrome drugs that can be available in the irritable bowel syndrome market in the coming years. The promising irritable bowel syndrome therapies in the pipeline include Blautix (MRx1234), Rifamycin SV-MMX, BEKINDA (RHB-102), Aldafermin (NGM282), and others.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Overview

Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic functional bowel disorder characterized by symptoms of stomach pain and discomfort linked with changed bowel habits in the absence of a structural or biological cause. The actual cause of irritable bowel syndrome is uncertain. Several factors, however, have been implicated in the pathogenesis of irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, including genetic disposition, nutrition, and lifestyle. Low-grade mucosal inflammation, as well as gut microbiota. There is no particular biomarker associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is often diagnosed based on a thorough medical history, which includes a detailed description of symptoms as well as a physical examination. Irritable bowel syndrome does not have a specific test. Although diagnostic tests may be performed to rule out other disorders, these procedures may include stool sample testing, blood tests, and X-rays.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 31.4 million prevalent cases of irritable bowel syndrome in the US in 2022.

The US contributed to the largest prevalent population of irritable bowel syndrome, acquiring ~46% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Japan accounted for around 12% and Germany accounted for around 11% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The irritable bowel syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Irritable Bowel Syndrome Prevalent Cases

Total Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treated Cases

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market

Irritable bowel syndrome patients are managed based on a positive diagnosis, exclusion of organic illnesses, and particular therapies. Irritable bowel syndrome treatment should focus on three major pathophysiological factors: psychosocial problems, visceral hypersensitivity, and dysmotility. Irritable bowel syndrome treatment should be patient-centered and focused on symptom reduction. Dietary, psychotherapy, pharmacological, microbial therapies and alternative treatments are the primary therapeutic methods for patients with irritable bowel syndrome. Antispasmodics, laxatives, antidiarrheals, and antidepressants, together with dietary and lifestyle adjustments, have long been the mainstay of treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

According to the American Gastroenterological Association (2022), first-line medication therapy for stomach pain comprises antispasmodics and peppermint oil. Loperamide and laxatives can be used to treat diarrhea or constipation, respectively. If these medications fail to ameliorate symptoms, second-line medicines such as secretagogues, rifaximin, low-dose tricyclic antidepressants, and eluxadoline should be utilized. Tegaserod and alosetron are suggested if the abdominal pain persists.

The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is predicted to significantly change and increase in the coming years, as the present emerging medicine, blautix, will dominate it. Given that the complexity and diversity of irritable bowel syndrome presentation make treatment difficult (30-40%), we anticipate that the market will grow, particularly as safer, satisfying, and effective disease-modifying treatments hit the market.

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies and Companies

Blautix (MRx1234): 4D pharma

Rifamycin SV-MMX: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

BEKINDA (RHB-102): RedHill Biopharma Limited

Aldafermin (NGM282): NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics

The irritable bowel syndrome market is expected to change in the coming years. The high incidence of irritable bowel syndrome is the primary strength of its global irritable bowel syndrome market, prompting pharmaceutical companies to focus more on it. In addition, drugs that have been approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in adults are now being researched in pediatric populations. Furthermore, an emerging strategy is to treat the pathophysiological causal factor accountable for the symptoms. While there are various therapeutic choices for chronic constipation, they only help around half of the patients and provide a therapeutic gain of 10-15% over placebo, indicating the need for further types of therapy.

Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome market. Despite its prevalence, the pathogenesis of this disease is still poorly understood. Although there are reviews and guidelines for treating IBS, they focus on the efficacy of drugs for IBS symptoms using high-priority endpoints, leaving lower-priority endpoints mostly neglected. Moreover, irritable bowel syndrome imposes a significant financial burden, both direct and indirect.

Furthermore, the entry of generics into the irritable bowel syndrome market is a big threat due to the expiration of patent protection for numerous medications and rising healthcare costs. In addition, the irritable bowel syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the irritable bowel syndrome market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market CAGR

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Companies Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, and others Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies Blautix (MRx1234), Rifamycin SV-MMX, BEKINDA (RHB-102), Aldafermin (NGM282), and others

