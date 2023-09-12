IRIS Software Group acquires payroll industry stalwart Bridgehead

- Founded in 1984, Bridgehead (also known as Harper Morris Payroll, Bridgehead Europe and Bridgehead UK) manages UK payrolls and employee benefits for domestic organisations of all sizes

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS) is today announcing it has acquired Bridgehead, also known as Harper Morris Payroll, Bridgehead Europe and Bridgehead UK. Founded in 1984, the business is a stalwart of the payroll industry, delivering exceptional care and attention to customers of all sizes in the UK.

Bridgehead provides an extensive range of fully managed payroll services and employee benefits with a close-knit team of experienced specialists dedicated to providing a friendly, responsive and supportive service. This closely aligns with IRIS' mission to take the pain out of payroll and HR processes so professionals can get it right first time, every time and focus on delivering value to their business.

David Lockie, Chief Operating Officer at IRIS, says, "Bridgehead joining the IRIS group adds growth and scale to our broader managed payroll services portfolio. As an established payroll provider in the UK, Bridgehead has an unrivalled market reputation, and its hyperfocus on customer satisfaction over the last 40 years reinforces a strong synergy between our cultures."

Richard Barnes, CEO of Bridgehead, says, "For nearly four decades, our team of experienced and committed payroll specialists has consistently delivered excellent customer service to our portfolio valued customers. I am incredibly proud of everything the team has accomplished and I know IRIS is an incredibly safe pair of hands for both our colleagues and customers."

As statutory requirements such as Real Time Information and Pension Auto-enrolment make life more complex, running payroll is in turn increasingly complex. Bridgehead is a BACS Approved Bureau and its proprietary software is HMRC accredited for real-time information online filing and Basic Payroll Values. The business perfectly complements IRIS' global strategy to scale significantly in the managed payroll segment over the coming years.

Alongside offering a full range of payroll services – Payroll Bureau, Hosted Payroll and Fully Managed Payroll – Bridgehead also provides trusted advice and practical assistance with other HR and employee benefit matters, from employment contracts to recruitment and individual tax advice. All staff will join IRIS' dedicated team of professional payroll experts to take the pain out of processes and enable customers to focus on the work they are valued for.

This move demonstrates IRIS' commitment to investing in people and products that broaden its service offerings for businesses in the UK market. The two companies have strong synergies with regards to core values and culture, with a key focus on developing and maintaining long-lasting relationships with customers.

David Lockie continues, "Bringing Bridgehead into the IRIS family enables us to combine our decades of experience, to remove the complexity from payroll and ensure our customers can comply with the evolving legislature landscape. We are delighted to welcome Bridgehead to the IRIS family and will continue to support its growth and invest in its people to benefit both existing and new customers. Over the coming years, we will continue to look for further opportunities to build scale in the managed payroll sector as part of our long-term 'build, buy, partner' strategy."

IRIS is expanding its portfolio and would like to speak to successful UK, North American and international businesses. Those interested in learning more about joining IRIS Software Group should contact jim.murray@iris.co.uk.

