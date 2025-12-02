IRIS Software Group Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Hires

Jens Ulrik Knudsen joins as CFO, Shemin Nurmohamed named President and General Manager, Americas to drive next phase of growth

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global provider of accountancy, payroll, HR, and education solutions, today announced two strategic executive hires to accelerate the company's ambitious growth agenda. These appointments combine the financial rigor and customer-centric innovation needed to deliver exceptional value for its global customer base.

Jens Ulrik Knudsen Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Jens Knudsen Shemin Nurmohamed

Jens Ulrik Knudsen joins as Chief Financial Officer, bringing 20 years of international experience scaling finance functions for high-growth businesses. Most recently, Knudsen served as Interim Group CFO of Aceve, a private equity-backed SaaS platform. During his time there, Jens partnered with the CEO to drive finance modernization, building a robust acquisition engine and delivering rapid growth, while ensuring operational readiness.

Prior to Aceve, Knudsen was CFO at Globus Wine, leading a full strategic and financial overhaul that improved profitability. At IRIS, he will oversee financial strategy and operations as the company accelerates growth across its portfolio, ensuring strategic investment in solutions and capabilities that create lasting value for customers.

Shemin Nurmohamed to Lead North American Expansion as President and GM, Americas

As IRIS accelerates its expansion across North America, one of the company's priority growth markets, Shemin Nurmohamed will lead the region as President and General Manager, Americas. With over 25 years' experience scaling technology and SaaS businesses across global markets, she will drive IRIS' growth across North America, accelerating innovation, bolstering customer experience, and building solutions that drive meaningful results.

Previously, Nurmohamed was President of Sending Technology Solutions at Pitney Bowes, where she led a $1.3B division. Prior to that, she spent 17 years with IBM in EMEA, where she served in global finance and operational leadership roles, including CFO for IBM Systems.

"These appointments mark a pivotal moment for IRIS as we accelerate our growth ambitions," said Jason Dies, CEO of IRIS Software Group. "Jens brings the financial rigor and strategic discipline to fuel sustainable, profitable growth. Shemin's proven track record in transforming customer experience will be instrumental as we scale our presence across North America. Together, they strengthen our leadership team as we drive the next chapter of IRIS, one that is focused on delivering exceptional value to the customers we serve."

Nurmohamed will join the IRIS team on December 1, with Knudsen assuming his role on January 2. IRIS thanks Michael Cox, former CFO, and Jim Dunham, former President and General Manager, North America, for their service and leadership during their tenures. Cox served as CFO for 7 years and presided over the company's global expansion and rapid growth. Dunham is departing after 3 years where he spearheaded IRIS' expansion in North America. Jens and Shemin will partner closely with Cox and Dunham and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition for both customers and employees.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836370/Jens_Knudsen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836371/Shemin_Nurmohamed.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376347/5651220/Iris_Software_Logo.jpg