Ipsen's IQIRVO Approval Has Intensified the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Space | DelveInsight

The European Commission has granted conditional approval for Ipsen's IQIRVO (elafibranor) for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in adults, marking the first new therapy for this condition to be approved in the EU in almost ten years. With this approval, other companies such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Zydus Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, and others also geared up to bring their candidates into the primary biliary cholangitis market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), previously referred to as primary biliary cirrhosis, is a long-term liver condition characterized by the gradual destruction of the small bile ducts within the liver, known as intrahepatic bile ducts. Over time, prolonged bile flow obstruction can result in cirrhosis and the development of portal hypertension.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of primary biliary cholangitis in the 7MM were approximately 298K. These cases are projected to increase further during the forecast period (2024–2034). In 2023, the United States had the highest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of primary biliary cholangitis among the 7MM, comprising approximately 48% of the total cases.

DelveInsight's epidemiology model for primary biliary cholangitis estimates a higher prevalence among females across the 7MM. Specifically, in the US in 2023, it suggests approximately 25K cases among males and 117K cases among females, indicating a female predominance.

The primary treatment objectives are to reduce the progression rate of the disease and manage symptoms such as itching, osteoporosis, and dry eye/mouth (sicca syndrome). Liver transplantation remains the only life-saving option. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is the main medication used to slow disease progression.

Patients in the early stages often experience clinical, biochemical, and histological improvements. Studies suggest UDCA postpones the need for liver transplantation and extends survival, though its effectiveness in advanced stages like cirrhosis is uncertain. While initially approved by the US FDA for treating primary biliary cholangitis, UDCA now has generic versions available.

The use of corticosteroids in patients without signs of autoimmune hepatitis remains a subject of ongoing research. Studies have shown that combining UDCA with dexamethasone can enhance the activity of the anion exchanger from two alternate promoters in liver cells in vitro. Budesonide is being considered due to its extensive first-pass hepatic metabolism, which may help minimize side effects. Corticosteroids may help relieve symptoms and improve biochemical and histological outcomes, though corticosteroid-induced osteoporosis is a major concern.

The criteria for liver transplantation in patients with primary biliary cholangitis are generally the same as those for other chronic liver diseases. However, severe and unmanageable itching is a unique reason for considering a transplant. Fatigue, which may continue after transplantation, is not regarded as an indication for the procedure. Liver transplantation for PBC patients typically offers a better prognosis than for most other chronic liver diseases, with a 5-year survival rate of 84–87% and a 10-year survival rate of 79–84%.

In May 2016, the US FDA granted accelerated approval for OCALIVA (obeticholic acid) as a treatment for primary biliary cholangitis. It is approved for use alongside UDCA in adults who do not respond adequately to UDCA, or as a standalone treatment for those who cannot tolerate UDCA.

OCALIVA is a semi-synthetic bile acid analog with the chemical structure 6α-ethyl-chenodeoxycholic acid. OCALIVA remains the only approved second-line therapy for this condition. Later, in December 2016, the European Commission gave conditional approval for OCALIVA for the same uses—either in combination with UDCA or as monotherapy for adults unable to tolerate UDCA.

Recently, the European Commission has granted conditional approval for IQIRVO (elafibranor) 80mg tablets for treating primary biliary cholangitis. It can be used alongside ursodeoxycholic acid in adults who have an inadequate response to UDCA or as a standalone therapy for those who cannot tolerate UDCA. This decision follows a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 26, 2024, and the US FDA's Accelerated Approval granted on June 10, 2024.

Elafibranor, a pioneering molecule, has been marketed and commercialized in the US by Ipsen under the brand name IQIRVO since June 2024. It was originally developed by GENFIT, from its discovery through the completion of a 52-week Phase III clinical trial. In 2021, Ipsen obtained exclusive global rights to elafibranor, except for China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, through a licensing agreement with GENFIT.

The EU approval was based on favorable outcomes from the Phase III ELATIVE trial, which demonstrated a 47% clinical benefit of IQIRVO combined with UDCA compared to placebo plus UDCA on the composite primary endpoint. The main objective for cholestasis response was defined as alkaline phosphatase (ALP) being less than 1.67 times the upper limit of normal (ULN), with a ≥15% reduction in ALP and total bilirubin levels within the normal range after one year. Additionally, the treatment showed a reduction in pruritus when compared to placebo.

Additionally, in August 2024, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval for LIVDELZI (seladelpar) to treat primary biliary cholangitis. This treatment can be used alongside ursodeoxycholic acid in adults who have not responded adequately to UDCA or as a standalone therapy for those unable to tolerate UDCA. Livdelzi is not advised for patients with or who develop decompensated cirrhosis.

Seladelpar (MBX-8025) is a potent and selective PPARδ agonist, administered orally, and is currently being developed for patients with PBC who either do not respond to or cannot tolerate UDCA. In March 2024, Gilead Sciences completed its acquisition of CymaBay and announced the validation of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Seladelpar by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Seladelpar has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the US FDA, PRIME status by the EMA, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both agencies, which may accelerate the approval process.

With this approval, several companies have also geared up to bring their lead assets into the market. The expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Saroglitazar Magnesium (Zydus Therapeutics), Linerixibat (GlaxoSmithKline), Setanaxib (Calliditas Therapeutics AB), Bezafibrate + obeticholic acid (Intercept Pharmaceuticals/Alfasigma), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), EP547 (Escient Pharmaceuticals), and others are expected to create a positive impact on the market. Other therapies in the early stages of the trial are also being developed.

Saroglitazar (LIPAGLYN) comprises two primary types of PPAR agonists: PPARα (alpha) and PPARγ (gamma). This medication simultaneously reduces lipid and glucose levels, effectively decreasing elevated triglycerides and blood sugar while enhancing insulin sensitivity. The US FDA has awarded Saroglitazar orphan drug designation (ODD) and fast track designation (FTD) for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). It is presently undergoing Phase II/III trials for this condition.

Linerixibat (GSK2330672) is a medication under development for patients with primary biliary cholangitis who suffer from itching. It is a small molecule inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) that is minimally absorbed and taken as an oral tablet. By preventing the reabsorption of bile acids in the small intestine, linerixibat lowers the levels of pruritic bile acids in the bloodstream. In 2019, the FDA designated it as an orphan drug (ODD). It is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial for treating cholestatic pruritus in individuals with PBC.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for primary biliary cholangitis are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the primary biliary cholangitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the primary biliary cholangitis market saw a significant emergence of a dominant treatment modality, valued at USD 1.1 billion in the 7MM. This modality likely reflects advancements in therapeutic approaches such as first-line agents like UDCA, second-line treatments like obeticholic acid, and potentially emerging biologics or combination therapies aiming to address the complex pathophysiology of PBC, thus enhancing patient outcomes and market share.

