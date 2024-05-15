ION-owned LIST connects FastTrade electronic trading system to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIST, an ION company, today announces that it has successfully completed the certification process to connect its FastTrade electronic trading system to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE). This follows the successful migration of LIST's Borsa Italiana clients onto Euronext's Optiq technology earlier this year.

Designed as a low-latency, multi-asset electronic trading system, LIST's FastTrade modular solution is fully customizable and offers advanced trading functionalities. Its normalized connectivity architecture allows for the seamless integration of LuxSE, which uses Euronext's Optiq technology.

By activating a new certified adapter in FastTrade, LIST will enable its clients to seamlessly access all products listed on LuxSE across all asset classes. All existing functionalities – including trading, execution and liquidity provision – are automatically made available to clients willing to access LuxSE. As a result, all clients deploying FastTrade will immediately benefit from an expanded connectivity base, with the opportunity to efficiently grow their trading capability.

"Following the successful migration of our clients to the Optiq trading platform earlier this year, we are delighted to share FastTrade's newly certified connectivity to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange," said Enrico Melchioni, Product Owner for FastTrade, LIST. "This latest initiative reflects our commitment to swift adaptation in line with the market's evolution and our clients' needs and consolidates our position as a key provider of cross-asset, multi-market trading technology and connectivity."

"We are delighted to join forces with LIST and have its FastTrade system connected to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This marks an important step in bringing increased visibility to the wide range of securities available for trading at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and facilitate the onboarding of new trading members. We look forward to reinforcing our work and collaboration with LIST in the future," said Guy Weymeschkirch, Head of Markets & Surveillance at LuxSE.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled, and determined young team, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities.

About the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) is the gateway to access international investors. With 42,900+ listed securities, including 39,000 debt instruments, from 1,800 issuers in 100 countries, LuxSE is the world's leading exchange for the listing of international debt securities, and offers a unique and integrated service offering covering listing, trading and information services.

In 2016, LuxSE established the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX) and became the first exchange in the world to operate a platform dedicated entirely to sustainable securities. LGX has become a meeting place for issuers of sustainable products and impact-conscious investors, and encompasses more than 2,000 sustainable bonds, representing a total value of EUR 1 trillion from 310+ issuers in 60 countries. In 2020, LuxSE established the LGX Academy and the LGX DataHub to facilitate access to sustainable finance education and structured sustainability data. For more information, visit www.luxse.com

