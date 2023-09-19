Ion Exchange Materials Industry Growth Will Double by 2028, BCC Analysts Predict

Driving industry growth is the increasing demand for clean, safe water access, as well as the need for sustainable energy alternatives.

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC's lateset report, Ion Exchange Materials: Technologies and Global Markets examines companies like the startup Ionomr , which are developing applications that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.



Ion exchange materials are versatile tools not only in the alternative energy space, but also in global healthcare, energy security, water utilities, and many other industries. Investors are pitching in to develop technologies and applications.

For example, companies like General Electric use ion exchange materials to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve product quality across a wide range of industries–from water purification to advanced pharmaceutical development.

The report examines other developments in the industry, including:

The potential for ion exchange materials to make hydrogen generation more efficient by enhancing the efficiency and selectivity of electrochemical reactions, such as the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER).

more efficient by enhancing the efficiency and selectivity of electrochemical reactions, such as the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER). Aerospace applications: NASA and other space agencies use ion exchange resins in spacecraft to remove ions and impurities from water, ensuring astronauts have a clean and safe water supply during long missions.

NASA and other space agencies use ion exchange resins in spacecraft to remove ions and impurities from water, ensuring astronauts have a clean and safe water supply during long missions. Incorporating nanomaterials, such as nanoparticles and nanofibers, into ion exchange matrices is becoming more common. These nanomaterials provide high surface areas and unique properties for ion exchange applications.

The report is relevant to professionals working in not only the ion exchange materials industry directly, but also in energy generation and storage, water technology, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

