Invoca Named a Leader in Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms Report

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca today announced that Forrester Research has named Invoca as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024 report. Forrester evaluated the most significant revenue execution platform vendors based on three main categories — current offering, strategy, and market presence — along with interviews with customers. Invoca is the top-ranked vendor in both the current offering and strategy categories and among the top-ranked in market presence. Invoca also received the highest possible score in 19 of the 31 evaluation criteria, including AI differentiators, AI: large language model utilisation, Marketing: performance optimisation, In-call guidance: pre-call insights, System configuration: privacy, and Interaction capture: integrations.

The report states, "[Invoca's] success starts with a vision focused on enabling revenue teams to drive growth by delivering the most complete platform for optimising the entire buying experience. Invoca has a track record of innovation that continues to raise the bar on what is possible to fulfil its vision."

Revenue Execution Platforms Unify the Buying Journey to Drive Revenue Growth

Invoca's revenue execution platform enables revenue teams to connect customer buying journey data across the marketing team that engages customers and the sales teams that close the deals. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform, revenue teams can finally connect their marketing investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and drive higher-quality leads.

Invoca also enables sales teams in the contact centre or at distributed business locations to access information from the customer's digital journey from a centralised source, enabling them to provide the best call experience possible and close more sales opportunities.

Revenue Execution Platforms Needed to Power Today's Buyer Journey

"B2C revenue teams across marketing and sales are feeling more pressure to directly connect revenue to their investments. But a lack of alignment and poor visibility of the full buying journey makes that nearly impossible," said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer at Invoca. "I believe Invoca was named a revenue execution Leader because we help marketing and sales teams manage the complete buyer journey from the first click to the final sale, so they can drive revenue growth."

By using Invoca's comprehensive revenue execution platform, revenue teams can connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. The Forrester report states that "reference customers rave about the versatility of the platform and its collaboration with customers around enhancements."

Windstream, an Invoca customer, embodies this approach to revenue execution by tightly aligning the marketing and sales teams so they can work together to increase revenue.

"‍We're a better marketing organisation because we have a strong partnership with sales," said Aaron Pierce, VP of Marketing at Windstream. "Our teams have realised that we make each other better — I think that's the biggest win. And now, when we have a problem, we can put all the smartest people together in the room to tackle it."

"The Invoca platform has allowed us to unlock a 'full-funnel' view of our marketing performance that incorporates both online and offline," said Lorenzo Clark, VP of Digital Sales at Windstream. "Now, we can get a read on lead quality because we can see what's happening on sales calls and also track sales performance on a lead-by-lead basis."

The Forrester Wave™

The Forrester Wave™ is Forrester's evaluation of top products in a technology market. The report assesses the core capabilities and strategies of these products based on an executive strategy briefing and/or product demo session, criteria questionnaire, and customer reference calls/surveys.

The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024 report is available for download here.

About Invoca

Invoca is the leading revenue execution platform to connect marketing and sales teams to enable them to track and optimise the buying journey and drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

