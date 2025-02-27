Invitation to the presentation of Systemair's third quarter report 2024/25

PRESS RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2025

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2024/25 will be published at 07:00 CET on March 6, 2025.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on March 6, 2025. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via the webcast.

Q3 Report 2024/2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally at the end of the presentation.

Call Access

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,700 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

