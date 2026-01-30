Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's Year-end report 2025 on February 6

News provided by

Skanska

30 Jan, 2026, 11:16 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's Year-end report 2025 will be released on Friday February 6 at 07:30 am CET.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, CFO, at a webcasted press- and audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

  • Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:  
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 4.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanska-s-year-end-report-2025-on-february-6,c4300012

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Skanska and Entra invests about NOK 1.8 billion, about SEK 1.7 billion, in a new office project in Oslo, Norway

Skanska invests in the office project Christian Krohgs gate 2, in Oslo, Norway. The total project investment is about NOK 1.8 bn, about SEK 1.7 bn....

Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in land for residential and commercial development in central Stockholm, Sweden

Skanska has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to about SEK 1.3 billion. In the area where St. Erik's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics