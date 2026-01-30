Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's Year-end report 2025 on February 6

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's Year-end report 2025 will be released on Friday February 6 at 07:30 am CET.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, CFO, at a webcasted press- and audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link

Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers: +46 (0)8 5051 0031 +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 +1 (1) 631 570 56 13



After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 4.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

