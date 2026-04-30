Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's interim report first quarter 2026 on May 7

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Skanska

30 Apr, 2026, 10:39 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's interim report first quarter 2026 will be released on Thursday May 7 at 07:30 am CEST.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, CFO, at a webcasted press- and audio conference at 10:00 am CEST at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the opportunity to ask questions: Please join via any of these telephone numbers.

  • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
  • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
  • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the conference, there will be opportunities for individual meetings with Pontus Winqvist. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than May 5.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61 
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanska-s-interim-report-first-quarter-2026-on-may-7,c4342244

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