Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021

HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:



Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors, and media at 14.00 EEST



The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwdistgh.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.



Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, Press Officer, Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.



The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the conference call

Live event at 14.00 EEST

UK +44 (0) 2071 928 338 Finland +358 (0) 923 113 291 Sweden +46 (0) 856 618 467 USA +1 6467 413 167 Confirmation Code: 1373355 Replay Dial-In #:

UK/International +44 (0)3333 009 785 Access Code: 1373355

The conference call replay will be available until Wednesday 28 July 2021. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.



Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com

Contact:

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

