STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its report for quarter 4 and full year 2024 on January 23, 2025, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-01-23

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00

USA: +1 786 697 35 01

SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24

Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-report-for-quarter-4-and-full-year-2024,c4082900

The following files are available for download: