Essity completes the acquisition of Edgewell's feminine care business

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has completed the acquisition of Edgewell Personal Care's feminine care business, including the Carefree, Stayfree and o.b. brands in North America and global feminine care rights for the Playtex brand. The purchase price for the assets amounts to USD 340m (approximately SEK 3bn) on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition supports Essity's strategy to focus on high margin categories and to grow market positions in the US, the world's largest hygiene market.

The completed asset deal includes a broad product portfolio of liners, pads and tampons under well-known brands in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean as well as a production facility in Dover, Delaware. The operations will be consolidated into Essity's accounts as of February 2, 2026.

"As we finalize this acquisition, we look forward to accelerating the growth of these well-known brands using our established recipe for success within Feminine Care. This strengthens Essity's personal care business in North America and supports our ambition to grow in high yielding categories and key geographies," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

Essity is a fast-growing player in the feminine care category, with several strong regional brands such as Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, Libra, Nosotras, Knix and Modibodi offering a broad product portfolio of pads, liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, leakproof apparel and menstrual cups.

