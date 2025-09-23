Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2025

News provided by

Essity

23 Sep, 2025, 06:28 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2025 on October 23, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: 
https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-10-23 

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

CONTACT: 
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-3--2025,c4237816

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4237816/3680112.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s interim report for quarter 3, 2025

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/image-quarter-3-2025-invitation,c3471639

Image Quarter 3 2025 invitation

Also from this source

Change to Essity's Executive Management Team

Donato Giorgio, President Global Supply Chain and member of the Executive Management Team, will leave Essity. Donato Giorgio joined Essity in 2009...

Anand Chandarana appointed new President of Business Unit Health & Medical

Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Anand Chandarana as President of Business Unit Health & Medical. He will assume the role on September ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics