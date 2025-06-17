STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 2, 2025 on July 17 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:

https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-07-17

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00

USA: +1 786 697 35 01

SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24

Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-2--2025,c4164000

The following files are available for download: