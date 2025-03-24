Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 1, 2025

News provided by

Essity

24 Mar, 2025, 07:32 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 1, 2025 on April 24 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day. 

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-04-24-q1

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-1--2025,c4120938

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4120938/3330508.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s interim report for quarter 1, 2025

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-1-2025-invitation,c3388529

Quarter 1 2025 invitation

Also from this source

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 10, 2025

Between March 3, 2025, and March 7, 2025, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the...

Essity's Annual Report for 2024

Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual Report for 2024 on essity.com. "Essity is in better shape than ever and based on the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics