Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report for 2021 will be published on January 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions. 

Presentation:
Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-01-26-q4 
Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 70624732#

