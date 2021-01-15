Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Year-End Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Year-End Report 2020 will be published on Tuesday 26 January 2021 at approximately 07:00 CET. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CET to present EQT AB's Year-End Report, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the conference call will be available here from the time of the publication of the Year-End Report.

To participate by phone, please use the following dial-in details below, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 3333000804

USA: +1 6319131422



Confirmation Code: 57773166

The conference call can be followed live and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact



Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56

EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT



EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has raised more than EUR 75 billion since inception and had as of September 30, 2020 more than EUR 46 billion in assets under management across 16 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-ab-s-year-end-report-2020,c3268262

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3268262/1359510.pdf Invitation to presentation of EQT ABâ€™s Year-End Report 2020

SOURCE EQT