Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q1 report

News provided by

Electrolux Group

15 Apr, 2025, 06:10 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th of April, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the first quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report,c4135466

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting live via Electrolux Group's website. A recording from the Annual...

Electrolux Group announces industry-leading target in its latest sustainability reporting

Today Electrolux Group announces a new ambitious recycled materials target, which aims to increase the share of recycled steel and plastic by weight...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics