AB Electrolux publishes 2025 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2025 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

Highlights of the 2025 Annual Report

The Group achieved organic sales growth of 3.9%, driven primarily by North America and Latin America.

Operating income improved to SEK 3.7bn with an operating margin of 2.8% despite heavy headwinds from tariffs and currency.

Cost efficiency contributed with SEK 4.0bn to earnings for the Group, as good progress was made on delivering product cost reductions.

A new vision was launched: "To be the home appliance industry leader in consumer satisfaction - delivering outstanding lifetime experiences with solutions that always get better."

A renewed strategy was defined which aims to drive growth as an important enabler for reaching the operating margin target. The renewed strategy centers around four key pillars: Consumer preference : In 2025, we refined and strengthened the brand positioning of our three main brands. Under Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we launched new products, which received high ratings from consumers across all regions, underscoring our commitment to deliver premium experiences, high quality and reliability in every appliance we sell while delivering on our sustainability promise. Lifetime value creation : Today most of our new products are connected, enabling us to upgrade appliances remotely, enhancing durability and consumer value. By developing connected ecosystems, expanding service offerings and enhancing product reliability, we aim to create new ways to engage and support our consumers throughout the entire ownership journey. Cost leadership : 2025 marked a significant step forward in further embedding cost excellence across the Group. Key priorities include product cost-out, value engineering and enhanced supplier strategy, while also driving efficiency throughout every aspect of what we do - streamlining processes, optimizing resource use, and leveraging technology and automation to reduce cost. Cash generation : The priorities and actions defined in the renewed strategy have the common goal to generate organic growth and healthy margins in order to support a solid cash generation. In 2025, we had disciplined management of our financial resources with continued working capital management, careful monitoring of cash flows, reduced capital expenditure, and investment decisions focused on clear, measurable returns.



Highlights of the Sustainability Statement in the 2025 Annual Report

The Group's most resource-efficient products accounted for 26% of total units sold and 36% of gross profit.

By year-end 2025, the Group had reduced emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 45% and in Scope 3 by 33% compared to 2021.

In 2025, 97% of electricity and 67% of total energy in operations came from renewable sources.

Recycled steel and plastic accounted for 23% of the materials used in the products manufactured by the Group.

The Group achieved a strong health and safety performance in our industry, with total case incident rate of 0.33.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com as PDF files. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

