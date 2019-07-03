Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefings for Ericsson Q2 2019 Report

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter of 2019 will be published at approximately 07:30 CEST on July 17, 2019.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors

The company will hold two conference calls for journalists, financial analysts and investors. President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

The first conference call will begin at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST in London, 03:00 EDT in New York and 16:00 JST in Tokyo), and the second at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST in London, 08:00 EDT in New York and 21:00 JST in Tokyo).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 56642651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0) 333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: For 09:00 CEST call, 77905138# and for 14:00 CEST call, 63330598#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and www.ericsson.com/press

Replay:

Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after each has ended until July 24, 2019.

Sweden replay number: +46 (0) 8 519 993 85

International replay number: +44 (0) 333 300 0819

For 09:00 CEST call, 301292129# and for 14:00 CEST call, 301292137#

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefings-for-ericsson-q2-2019-report,c2856375

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Ericsson