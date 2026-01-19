Three Sweden launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G SA

5G SA network supplied end-to-end by Ericsson through cloud-native 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions

Three Sweden and its subscribers to benefit from advanced mobile connectivity capabilities

Customer focus to include subscribers and enterprises in urban areas and the Fixed Wireless Access broadband market

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of communications service provider (CSP) Three Sweden are to benefit from 5G Standalone (5G SA) connectivity following the CSP's commercial launch with Ericsson-powered (NASDAQ: ERIC) hardware and software products and solutions.

Three Sweden's consumer and business subscribers in urban areas will benefit from expanded coverage, improved capacity, low latency, boosts in network speed, and better connectivity user experiences.

In addition to enhancing mobile broadband services, the new 5G SA network will support Three Sweden's enterprise market engagement strategy by providing differentiated connectivity through network slicing. This approach enables customized service quality and ensures the capabilities needed for business-critical operations.

5G SA Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband - a mobile-connectivity-enabled high-speed, high-capacity, and secure broadband alternative to laying cable for homes and businesses - will also be a focus area for Three Sweden.

Three Sweden's 5G SA network comprises Ericsson cloud-native 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, empowering the CSP with advanced next-generation mobile connectivity capabilities.

Three Sweden and Ericsson comprehensively trialed 5G SA technology before moving to network deployment. The commercial launch followed in December 2025.

Rajib Eklund, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), Three Sweden, says: "The launch of our 5G Standalone network is a crucial step forward in delivering enhanced services to our customers, and I am proud that we at Three are the first in Sweden to be able to offer this. Ericsson's 5G technology allows us to significantly improve network efficiency and create tailored connectivity solutions to meet the diverse needs of Swedish businesses and people."

Niclas Backlund, Head of Sweden and the Baltics, Ericsson, says: "We are proud to partner with Three Sweden to make their 5G Standalone strategy and vision a reality. Powered by Ericsson technology end-to-end, this deployment will help Three Sweden to drive productivity, sustainability, and innovation across sectors."

5G SA introduces programmable, software-driven, cloud-native architecture that enables differentiated connectivity with defined performance characteristics for latency, reliability, and capacity.

Capabilities such as network slicing allow Three to tailor the network to specific applications and enterprise requirements, supporting advanced use cases - across industry, IoT, and next-generation digital services.

Designed for efficiency and scalability, 5G SA also delivers significant improvements in energy efficiency per gigabyte compared to previous generations, helping reduce environmental impact while meeting growing data demands.

