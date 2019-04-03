Invitation to media and analyst briefings for Ericsson Q1 2019 report

Report to be released at approximately 07:30 CEST on April 17, 2019

on Two conference calls for analysts, investors and journalists starts at 09:00 CEST and 13:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the first quarter of 2019 will be published at approximately 07:30 CEST on April 17, 2019.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors

The company will hold two identical conference calls for journalists, financial analysts and investors. President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

The first conference call will begin at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST in London, 03:00 EDT in New York and 16:00 JST in Tokyo), and the second at 13:00 CEST (12:00 BST in London, 07:00 EDT in New York and 20:00 JST in Tokyo).

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-56642651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883-685)

International/UK: +44 (0) 333-300-0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800-358-9473)

US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1-855-85 70686)

PIN code: For 09:00 CEST call, 34974927# and for 13:00 CEST call, 33611815#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and www.ericsson.com/press

Replay:

Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after each has ended until April 24, 2019.

Sweden replay number: +46 (0) 8-519-993-85

International replay number: +44 (0) 333-300-0819

For 09:00 CEST call, 301284111# and for 13:00 CEST call, 301284117#

NOTES TO EDITORS:

