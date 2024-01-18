Invitation to Electrolux Group Q4 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be published on February 2, 2024, at approx. 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

