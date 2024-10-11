Invitation to Electrolux Group Q3 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the third quarter of 2024 will be published on October 25, 2024, at approx. 08.00 CET. 

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information, please contact:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

