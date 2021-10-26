Invitation to Citycon's Capital Markets Day in Espoo 16 November 2021

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 26 October 2021 at 16.15 hrs

Citycon warmly welcomes investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 16 November. The event will be held at the construction site of Lippulaiva (Espoo, Finland) as a hybrid event, with participation possible both physically and virtually.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and additional insight on Citycon's strategy, development projects and operational focus areas. During the day, the participants will have an opportunity to take part in an asset tour in Iso Omena and at the construction site of Lippulaiva, which is scheduled to come online in April 2022.

We also welcome participants to join a dinner on Monday evening, 15 November in Helsinki.

Please register by 10 November 2021. For practical questions and registration, please contact Tiina Tahkolahti by e-mail at tiina.tahkolahti@citycon.com or phone +358 50 547 1196. When registering, please indicate whether you intend to attend the event physically or virtually and if you will be joining for dinner.

Please find the preliminary agenda attached to this release.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

