Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2023 Earnings Call
25 Sep, 2023, 13:25 BST
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it's Financial Report for the third quarter 2023 on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q3 2023 Earnings Call:
Date: October 20, 2023
Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y974ugfm
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7a86c776767d40798aab2d303a292104
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until October 20, 2024
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
