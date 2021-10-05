Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2021 Earnings Call

Autoliv

05 Oct, 2021, 13:33 BST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, October 22 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

                                   

                                   

                                   

Time:

                                   

                                   

                                   

14:00-15:00 CEST

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Main Speaker:

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Attend the webcast:

                                   

                                   

                                   

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oj6worsy

                                   

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Attend by phone:

                                   

                                   

                                   

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

United Kingdom Intl.:

                                   

 

 

+44 3333000804

 

 

                                   

                                   

United States of America:

                                   

 

 

+1 6319131422

 

 

                                   

                                   

Sweden:

                                   

 

 

+46 856642651

 

 

                                   

                                   

Confirmation Code:

                                   

                                   

                                   

88052589#

                                   

                                   

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until November 15, 2021.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com

Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

