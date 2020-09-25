Invitation - Orexo Digital Therapeutics business update October 1

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today invites investors, analysts, and media to attend a teleconference on Thursday October 1, at 3 pm CET.

During the event, Orexo will provide an update on the company's Digital Therapeutics business, and discuss clinical data demonstrating efficacy for both deprexis® and vorvida®, Orexo's recently launched digital therapies in the US, and ongoing activities relating to commercialisation and marketing. Orexo will also provide an update on market access strategies and its technical platform offering, followed by a Q&A session.

Presenting at the event will be Nikolaj Sørensen, Chief Executive Officer, alongside Dennis Urbaniak, EVP Digital Therapeutics, and Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer.

The teleconference will take place at 3 pm CET on Thursday October 1 and plans to end at 4 pm CET.

To attend the event, please use the below dial-in details:

Dial in number: SE: +46 8 566 42 707, UK: +44 33 330 09 264, US: +1 8 338 230 589 (no code needed)

Internet link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/orexo-pressconference-2020

The presentation can be downloaded from the company's website approximately one hour ahead of the presentation at, https://orexo.com/investors/reports-presentations-and-audiocasts/

For more information please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844,8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Digital Therapeutics

Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. Digital therapeutics are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. (As defined by Digital Therapeutics Alliance).

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs mainly within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and currently has two products in the pipeline, vorvida® for alcohol misuse and OXD01 for opioid use disorder, both in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx's mission is to redefine treatment of addiction by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The digital products will be commercialized by Orexo DTx worldwide, with the US as the principal market, where Orexo also commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII) for treatment of opioid use disorder.

The information was submitted for publication at 2 pm CET, on September 25, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/invitation---orexo-digital-therapeutics-business-update-october-1,c3203209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3203209/1310967.pdf Invitation â€" Orexo Digital Therapeutics business update October 1

SOURCE Orexo