Investing in the Future of Thailand’s Dairy Industry: Yili Welcomes Chomothana Staff to China for Cultural Merging and Operational Training.

"We are glad to take this opportunity to introduce the core values and culture of Yili to our team in Thailand, allowing them to feel the warmth of being part of a global team of 50,000," said the staff from Yili Group HR Department. "I hope this tour will let them understand the mission of Yili, and our focus on employing the latest technologies in the pursuit of creating the world's most advanced and trusted source of dairy nutrition and innovation in the industry."

With an emphasis on upskilling its staff, the company is dedicated to talent development on a global scale, creating not only the experts specialized in the areas across the whole indusial chain, but also the new skills to offer more professional options for themselves. In May 2019, the "Excellence in Practice Award" was given to Yili by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), a non-profit association serving those who develop talent in the workplace, in recognition for its role in creating global talents in the dairy industry.

We believe with what we have observed and gained through this tour, we are ready to level up our overall management protocols at Chomthana and provide more high quality products and service in Indonesia along with Yili Group," said Mr. Thanapol, the Production Manager from Chomthana.

Having established a global resource, innovation, and marketing system and premium talent development approach based on its strategy, the company will keep investing in expanding the talent development, striving to provide each staff with a skillset that will lay the solid groundwork for the development of dairy industry.

About Yili

Beginning in 1956, Yili Group has been the largest dairy producer in China with over 60 years development. Now Yili ranks first in Asia according to the 2018 Rabobank "Global Dairy Top 20" and is the only dairy firm to serve both the summer and winter Olympic games. Utilising technology, Yili aims to build the world's leading R&D and Industry-University research cooperation platform for the Health food industry. Yili was awarded "China's best practices of Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative in 2017, and ranks third in "Top 50 Most Valuable Food Brands in the World" by Brand Finance in 2019.

