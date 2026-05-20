Introducing the future of portable power: UGREEN unveils ultra-slim Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions for effortless daily carry

- A new collection of compact chargers and magnetic power banks combine laptop-level power, travel-ready features, and ultra-slim designs that fit easily in your backpack.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer technology, today introduced the Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions, a new series of compact chargers and magnetic power banks built around a simple idea: massive power in a strikingly slim form factor for maximum portability. Launching in Europe on June 5, the lineup includes a pocket-sized 65W charger for laptops and mobile devices, an ultra-slim wall charger for tight spaces, and Qi2 magnetic power banks for fast wireless charging on the go.

Super-Compact Power to Go

Recent research from UGREEN reveals that more than half of users now prioritize lightweight, high-powered charging tech for their mobile lifestyles. The Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions were specifically engineered to meet these real-world demands, bridging the gap between power and portability in slimmer, lighter designs made for everyday travel.

S-grade compact power

At the centre of the latest offerings is the Nexode Air 65W Charger, a compact GaN powerhouse that delivers high-speed charging in a design smaller than an AirPods Pro case. Built on UGREEN's next-generation GaNInfinity™ technology and Airpyra™ stacked architecture, the charger is engineered to achieve an S-grade performance rating in TÜV SÜD's latest compact high-power charging assessment. At 70% smaller than a standard 65W charger, it delivers high-speed power in an ultra-compact design built for everyday carry.

A slimmer charger for tight spaces

For tighter spaces, the Nexode Air 65W Slim packs the same 65W charging capability in an ultra-thin design with a foldable plug for both the UK and EU versions, while the support for intelligent power distribution helps connected devices stay powered safely and efficiently. Its ultra-slim profile sits flush against the wall, making it ideal for tight spaces like behind furniture or beside beds, while its lightweight design helps keep it stable even in loose sockets.

Magnetic power for quick top-ups

The MagFlow Air Editions give users a simpler way to keep their phone topped up without the need to fill a pocket with an extra cable. With Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging and precise magnetic alignment, they snap into place and start charging easily, whether users are at home, at work, or on the move.

The 5000mAh model keeps things light with an ultra-slim, card-style design just 8.6mm thick, adding backup power without making the phone feel bulky. For more devices, the 10000mAh model adds more capacity and a pull-out USB-C cable that also works as a carry strap, giving users faster 30W two-way charging when they need it and one less cable to pack when they leave.

With safety and longevity in mind, both models are powered by ATL high-density lithium cells that offer 13 layers of protection to maximise efficiency while minimizing weight, combined with DymondCell™ technology and Thermal Guard™ temperature control to manage heat and preserve long-term battery health. Engineered to meet carry-on safety standards, the MagFlow Air Editions are ultra-compact charging companions ready for daily use, weekend trips, and longer journeys.

Reimagining everyday tools with a personal touch

To mark the product launch, UGREEN is also bringing the idea of "Find Style in the Little Things" to Europe with the aim to highlight how personal tech can serve as a canvas for creativity. As part of the campaign, UGREEN will launch an art co-creation event across the continent, inviting anyone with a passion for creativity to use the Air Editions as a canvas for visual expression.

UGREEN will also host offline workshops in the cafeteria space at the Technical University of Berlin and the Berlin University of the Arts in June, where students will be encouraged to reimagine the devices. Mirroring its brand philosophy "More for You," UGREEN aims to empower its user community to envision products beyond their utility, reimagining them instead as platforms for personal creativity.

The Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions will be available in Europe starting June 5, 2026, through Amazon and the official UGREEN website. Nexode Air starts at €34.99 / £29.99, while MagFlow Air starts at €49.99 / £44.99.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

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