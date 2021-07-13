Intraoral Cameras Market Size Worth $3.6 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intraoral cameras market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of dental problems coupled with increasing demand for dental clinics are factors driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The intraoral wand segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to ease of operation and the convenience offered

The USB Camera segment held a lucrative market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period due to features such as an inbuilt light source and portable nature

The dental clinic segment held a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the rise in the adoption of advanced instruments in these settings

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow fast in the coming years owing to growing medical tourism, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing disposable income of consumers

Read 104 page market research report, "Intraoral Cameras Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Technology (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera), By End-use (Hospital, Dental Clinic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The increasing number of dental procedures, raising awareness, and demand for surgical services for dental care are fueling the growth of the market. In addition, favorable government initiatives regarding oral hygiene are a significant factor that is leading to the adoption of dental treatment. As per The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Data, periodontal disease is largely prevalent in the U.S. Tooth decay and cavities are the most common causes of oral disease in adults and children worldwide. This is increasing the need for a routine oral checkup, thereby boosting the market growth.

Technological advancement is another factor that is likely to fuel market growth. For instance, intraoral cameras are equipped with new features such as USD connectivity and light source-based LED technology. However, such features are likely to increase the cost of the cameras, which may hinder the sale of the device.

In the light of COVID-19, the market was hampered as the booking of appointments of patients for dental treatments was temporarily suspended. However, since governments in many countries have allowed resuming of elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started dental diagnostic procedures again. Moreover, according to the BBC network, inquiries and appointments for dental treatments have seen a surge following the pandemic and are thus expected to propel market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intraoral camera market on the basis of product, technology, end-use, and region:

List of Key Players of Intraoral Cameras Market

Danaher Corporation

Sirona Dental System

Carestream Health

Gendex

Owandy Radiology

TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

Digital Doc LLC

DEXIX

Prodent

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.