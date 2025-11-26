Intraocular Lens Market worth $6.17 billion by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Intraocular Lens Market, valued at US$4.38 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$6.17 billion by the end of the period. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cataracts, the growing aging population, and advancements in premium lenses. However, challenges include high procedure costs, limited reimbursement in some areas, and variability in surgeon preferences.

By Type, Aspheric monofocal IOLs hold the largest market share because they offer reliable visual outcomes, improved contrast sensitivity, and reduced spherical aberrations at an affordable cost. Their strong clinical performance, wide surgeon preference, and broad reimbursement coverage make them the standard choice for routine cataract surgeries. High patient acceptance and consistent availability across global markets further reinforce their dominant position.

By application, Cataract surgery holds the largest market share in the IOLs market because it is the most commonly performed ophthalmic procedure worldwide, driven by the rising prevalence of cataracts and aging populations. IOL implantation is a standard part of cataract treatment, ensuring consistent demand. Technological advancements improved surgical outcomes, and widespread reimbursement support further strengthen the dominance of this application segment in the overall IOLs market.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share in the IOLs market due to its high volume of cataract surgeries, advanced ophthalmic infrastructure, and strong adoption of premium and technologically advanced IOLs. Favorable reimbursement policies, widespread availability of skilled surgeons, and continuous innovation from leading manufacturers further strengthen regional leadership. Additionally, high patient awareness, early adoption of new technologies, and strong healthcare spending contribute to North America's dominant position in the global IOLs market.

Prominent players in the intraocular lens market are Alcon (US), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Bausch + Lomb (US), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan), Lenstec, Inc. (US), Rayner Group (England), BVI (US), OPHTEC B.V. (Netherlands), SAV-IOL SA (Switzerland), Appasamy Associates Private Limited (India), Atia Vision, Inc. (US), and Biotech (Switzerland), among others.

Alcon

Alcon holds a leading position in the intraocular lens market and has a global footprint in over 100 countries, maximizing the potential of its commercialized products and product pipeline. The company offers a diverse range of contact lenses, including reusable, color-enhancing, daily disposable, dry eye remedies, and lens care products. Alcon offers a comprehensive range of surgical instruments and equipment for cataracts, retinal disorders, and refractive procedures, including cutting-edge intraocular lenses and surgical instruments.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

The company's broad product portfolio is its key strength. Johnson & Johnson markets a range of contact and intraocular lenses through its subsidiary, Vision Care, and this subsidiary achieved a sales increase in 2024. J&J provides a comprehensive range of IOLs, including advanced technologies like aspheric and toric lenses, accommodating IOLs, and presbyopia-correcting IOLs. It has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation within the ophthalmic industry. Its IOL brands, such as Tecnis and AcrySof, are well-recognized by ophthalmologists worldwide.

HOYA Corporation

HOYA is a leading provider of contact lenses, eyeglass lenses, and IOLs. The company maintains a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by an extensive network of distributors. Strong expansion strategies in potential international markets have enabled it to expand in more than 156 countries worldwide. It offers a wide range of IOLs and contact lenses. It also provides vision care and surgical instruments. To maintain its leading position in the intraocular lens market, the company mainly focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

