Intraocular Lens Market Worth $6.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraocular Lens Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major driving factors for the growth of intraocular lens market include a growing global aging population, rising prevalence of cataracts, improving awareness regarding minimally invasive operations, and advancements in IOL technology. The intraocular lens market will be increasing in the emerging economies such as India and China due to increase in the population of cataract patients and hence it offers a significant growth opportunity for players in the intraocular lens market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263730551

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intraocular Lens Market"

150 - Tables

120 - Figures

300 - Pages

Intraocular Lens Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2029 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Australia



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging market with untapped opportunities Key Market Drivers Surge in the old age population

Premium IOLs is accounted for the fastest growing segment of the global intraocular lens market

Types of Intraocular lens market further segmented into Monofocal IOLs, Premium IOLs, Phakic IOLs, and others. Premium IOLs accounted for the fastest growing segment in the Intraocular lens market. IOLs with functionalities beyond simple vision correction are becoming increasingly popular among patients. They are looking for lenses that can improve near and intermediate vision, treat astigmatism, and manage presbyopia. Exquisite IOLs that meet these requirements and produce better visual results include multifocal, toric, and extended depth of focus (EDOF) lenses. Premium IOLs contribute to this by offering faster visual recovery, better vision quality, and improved quality of life. This emphasis on patient satisfaction further strengthens the demand for premium IOLs.

Aspheric Monofocal IOLs segment is accounted for the highest share of the mono-focal intraocular lens market

IOLs come in several types and aspheric monofocal IOLs holds a significant share in the intraocular lens market. Because of their non-spherical design, aspheric IOLs decrease the effect of spherical aberration, a common optical flaw that can result in haze and blurred vision. When compared to conventional spherical lenses, certain aspheric mono focal IOLs provide a greater depth of focus. Patients may benefit from improved eyesight at intermediate distances, which will improve their capacity to conduct everyday tasks.

Hospitals accounted for highest share in the end user segment of the intraocular lens market

In End user segment, intraocular lens market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, and Others. Hospital segments hold the highest market share in intraocular lens market. Factors such as large number of cataract surgeries performed, high adoption of novel technology in eye surgeries related to intraocular lenses, and comprehensive patient care, including pre-operative consultations, surgery, and post-operative follow-up helps the highest market share of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The population of Asia Pacific is the largest in the world, and a considerable proportion of that population is in the age range where cataracts are most likely to occur. There is a significant patient population for cataract surgery and IOL implantation due to the high frequency of cataracts. Families and individuals now have more discretionary income thanks to the Asia-Pacific area. Because of their increased purchasing power, more people are now able to purchase high-quality IOL alternatives and cataract surgery.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263730551

Intraocular Lens Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Surge in the old age population

Restraints:

Rising The Cost of Intraocular Lenses

Opportunities:

Emerging market with untapped opportunities

Challenge:

A shrinking in the workforce and skilled surgeons in intraocular lens industry

Key Market Players of Intraocular Lens Industry:

The prominent players in the intraocular lens market are Alcon Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Bausch & Lomb (US), STAAR Surgical (US), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), LENSTEC, Inc. (US), Rayner Group (England), Beaver-Visitec International (US).

Following is a list of the major players (supply-side) in the intraocular lens market that this study refers to:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 10%

By Designation: Director Level—30%, C-level- 50%, and Others- 20%

By Region: North America -35%, Europe -20%, Asia Pacific -25%, Latin America - 15%, and Middle East and Africa -5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=263730551

Intraocular Lens Market Recent Developments:

In September 2023 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG launched AT ELANA 841P IOL, a single-piece hydrophobic acrylic implant which is based on the optical design of the single-piece, four point-haptic AT LISA tri 839MP.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG launched AT ELANA 841P IOL, a single-piece hydrophobic acrylic implant which is based on the optical design of the single-piece, four point-haptic AT LISA tri 839MP. In January 2023 , Bausch & Lomb (US) acquired AcuFocus (US) which is an ophthalmic medical device company that has delivered breakthrough small aperture intraocular technology to address diverse unmet needs in eye care.

, Bausch & Lomb (US) acquired AcuFocus (US) which is an ophthalmic medical device company that has delivered breakthrough small aperture intraocular technology to address diverse unmet needs in eye care. In March 2022 , Alcon Inc. launched of Clareon Portfolio in the U.S. to strengthen leadership in IOL innovation. Clareon offers sharp vision, and it is designed to help reduce glare and posterior capsular opacification. The lens' proven STABLEFORCE Haptics provide superior axial and rotational stability.

, Alcon Inc. launched of Clareon Portfolio in the U.S. to strengthen leadership in IOL innovation. Clareon offers sharp vision, and it is designed to help reduce glare and posterior capsular opacification. The lens' proven STABLEFORCE Haptics provide superior axial and rotational stability. In March 2022 , STAAR surgical received product approval from USFDA for EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.

Intraocular Lens Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing number of old age population, increasing in the number of cataract surgeries, and Rise in the technological advancement in IOLs), restraints (rising the cost of intraocular lenses) opportunities (Potential growth opportunities in emerging countries), and challenges (shrinking in the workforce and skilled surgeons in intraocular lens industry) influencing the growth of the intraocular lens market.

Product Development/innovation: Comprehensive details on new technologies, R&D initiatives, and product and service launches for intraocular lens market.

Market Development: Comprehensive data on attractive markets, and the research analyzes the global intraocular lens market.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on emerging products and services, unexplored regions, current trends, and investments in the intraocular lens market.

Competitive Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of market shares, growth plans, and service offerings of major companies operating in the intraocular lens market like Alcon Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ( Germany ), Hoya Corporation ( Japan ), Bausch & Lomb (US), STAAR Surgical (US), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan ), NIDEK Co., Ltd. ( Japan ), LENSTEC, Inc. (US), Rayner Group ( England ), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Ophtec B.V. ( Netherlands ), SAV-IOL SA ( Switzerland ), Appasamy Associates Private Limited ( India ), Atia Vision, Inc. (US), Biotech vision care ( Switzerland ), Teleon Surgical BV ( Netherlands ), OMNI Lens Pvt. Ltd. ( India ), EyeKon Medical, Inc. (US), Humanoptics Holding AG ( Germany ), Care Group ( India ), SIFI S.p.A. ( Italy ), Hanita Lenses Ltd ( Israel ), Excellent Hi-Care Pvt Ltd. ( India ), and Advin Health Care ( India )

Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Optometry Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Contact Lenses Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

22.50 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/intraocular-lens-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intraocular-lens.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg