Intracom Telecom's flagship WiBAS G5 dual-BS Selected by EOLO SpA for the Expansion of its Ultra-Fast Network across Italy

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today that EOLO SpA, an Italian telecommunications operator focusing on ultra-broadband in sub-urban and rural areas, selected its WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS base station device for the expansion of the 28 GHz ultra-fast wireless network across Italy.

EOLO awarded the multimillion expansion contract to Intracom Telecom following a lengthy testing of the device at the laboratory and the field. The deployment of the WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS is part of EOLO's extensive investment in its fast expanding network across Italy, aiming at staying at the top of Italian FWA service providers, with a portfolio of ultra-broadband services to residential and SME subscribers. It is reminded that EOLO has been using the WiBAS™ platform since 2017 fuelling its success in providing its subscribers with high quality ultrabroadband Internet connection.

The WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS interoperate with Intracom Telecom's terminal stations already installed and operated by EOLO. Thanks to its innovative hardware and software unique features it has twice the capacity in terms of subscribers and three times the throughput compared to the previous generation device.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 dual-BS platform can be leveraged by operators to build gigabit services through software upgrades and achieve download speeds equivalent to 5G. The device includes novel technologies for this category of devices, such as MU-MIMO. The provisioning process of the device is performed via uniMS™ SON Gateway, a software platform accelerating the service activation by automatically discovering terminals and instantly provisioning the subscription profile.

Commenting on the partnership between Eolo and Intracom Telecom, Guido Garrone, co-CEO of Network Division, EOLO, said: "Building a reliable and future-proof network requires determination and a careful planning that EOLO and Intracom Telecom have carried-out together over the past 6 years of collaboration. With its mmWave FWA network, EOLO serves residentials, businesses and wholesale customers. EOLO's mission has always been to guarantee access to an ultra-fast, high-performance and resilient network to all Italian families and businesses, reaching the most remote areas of the country, creating value for the territory in which it operates. Intracom Telecom showed flexibility and commitment in supporting us in our journey. Thanks to its technological expertise, Intracom Telecom engineers have enhanced their product with new features allowing for a continuous improvement of our offers."

Kartlos Edilashvili, Acting CEO of Intracom Telecom, said: "We are proud to be trusted once again by EOLO and support them in becoming the top fixed access provider in Italy as well as a global reference for their connectivity offers to residential and business customers. Since 2017, we have been working with EOLO to address their future network needs by developing innovative solutions that accelerate their network expansion and growth. We look forward to implement this new expansion and connect our brand name, as the key technology partner, with EOLO's success."

Intracom Telecom has been accumulating expertise for the past 20 years in providing innovative wireless access solutions, having successfully developed and deployed its Point-to-Multipoint systems with numerous operators in Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa, meeting the constantly growing demand for broadband access services.

About EOLO SpA Italy

EOLO is a national telecommunications operator, leader in the field of wireless ultra-wideband (FWA) for the residential and business market. It guarantees quality access to Ultra Broadband with a focus on areas characterised by the digital divide. It is a Benefit Company and the first Italian telecommunications company to have obtained B Corp certification. It covers over 6,900,700 municipalities thanks to more than 4,100 BTS (radio repeaters). It connects 1.6 million people and 116,000 businesses, public administrations and professionals. EOLO relies on a network of more than 17,000 employees, technical installers and business partners in the territory.

Further information on EOLO services is available at www.eolo.it.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 45 years in the market. Intracom Telecom innovates in the areas of small-cell backhaul, wireless transmission and broadband wireless access and has successfully deployed its industry leading point-to-point and point-to-multipoint packet radio systems worldwide. Moreover, the company offers a competitive portfolio of revenue-generating telco software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on big data analytics, converged networking and cloud computing for operators and private, public and government clouds. The company invests significantly in R&D developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. Over 100 customers in more than 70 countries choose Intracom Telecom for its state-of-the-art technology. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

