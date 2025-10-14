Intracom Telecom Advances Its WiBAS™ G5 FWA Technology to Transform Urban Broadband Connectivity

New WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect system brings gigabit speeds to MDUs without trenching or the need to rewire buildings

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider announced the expansion of its cutting-edge WiBAS™ G5 FWA product line with the launch of the WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect, a breakthrough system designed to redefine broadband connectivity for residents in urban Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs).

The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect system tackles one of the industry's toughest challenges, upgrading broadband connectivity to MDU/MTE buildings, without having to rip out old copper wiring and replace with fiber. It gives operators and WISPs a faster, more economical way to deliver fiber-like broadband to apartments, hospitality venues, and mixed-use buildings without tenant disruption.

The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect combines high-capacity mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with in-building G.hn distribution over existing coaxial cable and twisted pair telephone wiring. The architecture of the system comprises a WiBAS™ G5 Base Station, operating in the 24–39 GHz area licensed spectrum, delivering up to 5.6 Gbps per sector to 120 terminals, and WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect+ Terminal Stations, installed at MDU rooftops. The Terminal Station offers connectivity up to 2.4 Gbps of downlink speed, upgradeable to 4.8 Gbps. At the MDU/MTE building, a G.hn Aggregator extends connectivity with wired connections reaching speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps to each apartment/office.

Furthermore, the entire WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect system can be reverse powered where needed. The end-to-end network architecture is centrally managed via uni|MS™, Intracom Telecom's unified network management platform, enabling network planning, service qualification automations, AI-powered proactive maintenance and optimization, zero-touch provisioning, SLA monitoring, and end-to-end QoS control.

"The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect helps our customers reach their subscribers in condos or MTEs faster than their FTTH competitors, with less cost and optimum use of their spectrum assets. Underserved consumers living in cities can be connected fast and with options to upgrade to Gigabit speeds, said John Tenidis, Director for Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom. "Our WiBAS™ G5 platform, thanks to its modular design now has the capability to reach MDU/MTEs using universally available in building wiring" he added.

Visitors to the WISPAPALOOZA 2025 show in Las Vegas can learn more about Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ G5 family and its latest innovations in broadband connectivity by visiting the company's booth #441 during the event.

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com