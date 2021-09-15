Intracom Telecom Announces Distributor Partnership with Winncom Technologies for North America

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, has announced a partnership with Winncom Technologies, a worldwide networking solutions distributor, to promote Intracom Telecom's advanced 5th generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, the WiBAS™ G5, to address demand for cutting-edge business and residential solutions across North America.

More specifically, Winncom Technologies, will be focusing on promoting the WIBAS™ G5, in 24 GHz and 28 GHz (24.25-29.50 GHz) frequency bands to enable its customers to provide Gigabit Tier throughput to subscribers. Based on the most advanced technology in the market, the WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS, has an exceptional deployment flexibility serving anyone within a large area footprint, and it supports a variety of sectoral antennas ranging from 90° to 180°, and up to full 360° coverage. Due to its compact size this FWA base station is not demanding heavy telecom infrastructures. At the same time, the new WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station aimed for operators that want to focus on worry-free quick installations at homes and businesses.

It is noted that both companies will be present at the CCA's Annual Convention 2021, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona in North America (September 20-22) at Intracom Telecom's stand #2802.

Igor Kurochkin, Vice President, Global Vendor Management & Marketing at Winncom, said: "The addition of Intracom Telecom's FWA products will allow us to expand our broadband offerings as well as keep up with current demands of Gigabit speeds to our customers. We believe this new relationship and Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ G5 Product Family operating at the unique frequency bands 24.25-29.50 GHz, will bring great value to our core customers in North America, and we look forward to expansion globally with Intracom Telecom in the future."

Dharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in USA, Conklin-Intracom, stated: "We are looking forward to partnering with Winncom Technologies for our expansion in North America. Our FWA systems fit ideally into Winncom's product portfolio, allowing the distributor to perfectly meet the demands for the Gigabit business society, bridging the digital divide in rural and sub-urban areas in USA."

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies is a worldwide distributor and provider of complete networking solutions, wireless and wired. Our unmatched expertise in broadband wireless networking products and full range of network infrastructure and access products by the leading industry manufacturers allows us to sell the products and provide complete solutions for various markets and applications. For more information, visit: www.winncom.com

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the public and private sectors providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

SOURCE Intracom Telecom